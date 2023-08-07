seymour

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Seymour

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Seymour over the weekend.

Police said the crash happened on Great Hill Road around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the motorcyclist was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and later died. The person's identity has not been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

