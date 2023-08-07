Motorcyclist killed in crash in Seymour

A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Seymour over the weekend.

Police said the crash happened on Great Hill Road around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the motorcyclist was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and later died. The person's identity has not been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.