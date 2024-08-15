Simsbury

Police ID motorcyclist killed in Simsbury crash

Police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash in Simsbury on Tuesday morning.

Simsbury police said 61-year-old James Ferreira was driving a 2016 Yamaha motorcycle on Route 189 and he was involved in a collision with a 2020 Ford F350 pickup at the intersection of Main Street in the Tariffville section of Simsbury just after 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

Ferreira was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where he died, police said.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.

Simsbury police and the North Central; Municipal Accident Reconstruction Squad are investigating.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Sgt. Laurel Harrington at 860-658-3112 or email lharrington@pd.simsbury-ct.gov.

