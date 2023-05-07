Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt After Colliding With Tractor Trailer in South Windsor

A two-vehicle crash in South Windsor Sunday has sent one person to the hospital.

It all unfolded during the early evening hours on Route 5 North near Chapel Road.

South Windsor Police say a motorcycle and tractor trailer had collided and resulted in the motorcyclist being transported to an area hospital. Their injuries are considered to be serious in nature.

Route 5 is shut down between Ellington and Chapel Roads while police investigate.

Any witnesses to the crash that haven't already spoken with police yet are asked to call Cpl. David Johnson at 860-644-2551.