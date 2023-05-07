South Windsor

Motorcyclist Seriously Hurt After Colliding With Tractor Trailer in South Windsor

NBC Connecticut

A two-vehicle crash in South Windsor Sunday has sent one person to the hospital.

It all unfolded during the early evening hours on Route 5 North near Chapel Road.

South Windsor Police say a motorcycle and tractor trailer had collided and resulted in the motorcyclist being transported to an area hospital. Their injuries are considered to be serious in nature.

Route 5 is shut down between Ellington and Chapel Roads while police investigate.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Any witnesses to the crash that haven't already spoken with police yet are asked to call Cpl. David Johnson at 860-644-2551.

This article tagged under:

South Windsorcrash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us