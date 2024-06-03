Motorcyclist seriously injured after colliding with vehicle near on-ramp for I-84 in Southington

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after colliding with a vehicle near the on-ramp for Interstate 84 in Southington on Sunday night.

Officers responded to South Main Street and Mulberry Street around 10:45 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. Injuries were also reported.

Investigators believe the 66-year-old male motorcyclist was traveling southbound on South Main Street when a man in a Nissan Xterra driving the opposite way began to make a left turn onto I-84 East.

The motorcyclist and Nissan Xterra collided in the southbound lane of South Main Street near the on-ramp for I-84 East.

According to police, the motorcyclist was transported to St. Mary's Hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan Xterra was not injured.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Hannah Romano #457 at (860) 621-0101 ext. 2457 or by email at hromano@southingtonpolice.org.