Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in Norwalk dies

Norwalk police cruiser
A motorcyclist that was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle in Norwalk over the weekend has died.

Dispatchers received a 911 call about a motorcyclist that was hit by a vehicle on Winfield Street on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to the scene and began providing medical attention to the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, identified by police as Dwight Clifford St. John, of Norwalk, was taken to Norwalk Hospital. He later died of his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Christopher Wasilewski at (203) 854-3035 or by email at cwasilewski@norwalkct.gov.

