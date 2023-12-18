Mudslide sends mud onto road in Wolcott

A mudslide sent mud onto Wolcott Road in Wolcott as heavy rain and powerful winds moved through the state and a large branch landed on a vehicle during the storms.

Wolcott police posted that there are large puddles and several branches in the roads.

Wolcott Road was closed at Tosun Road after a large branch landed on a vehicle, but it has reopened.

Photo courtesy of Wolcott Police.

Brooks Hill Road is closed because a branch is on a power line.

Police said there is water on Woodtick and Upson and a mudslide has caused debris to run into the roadway on the top of Wolcott Road across from Continental Scrap.

The road is open but might have to be closed.