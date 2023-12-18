StormTracker

Mudslide sends mud onto road in Wolcott

Wolcott Police

A mudslide sent mud onto Wolcott Road in Wolcott as heavy rain and powerful winds moved through the state and a large branch landed on a vehicle during the storms.

Wolcott police posted that there are large puddles and several branches in the roads. 

Wolcott Road was closed at Tosun Road after a large branch landed on a vehicle, but it has reopened.

Photo courtesy of Wolcott Police.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Brooks Hill Road is closed because a branch is on a power line.

Police said there is water on Woodtick and Upson and a mudslide has caused debris to run into the roadway on the top of Wolcott Road across from Continental Scrap.

The road is open but might have to be closed.

Local

Holiday Travel 43 mins ago

Over 1 million Conn. residents will travel for the holidays this year: AAA

Guilford 2 hours ago

Tree comes down on police cruiser in Guilford

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us