Multi-million dollar repair ongoing at Bradley Airport

A surprise sinkhole has given Bradley International Airport an expensive new project.

During the regular meeting of the Connecticut Airport Authority, it was revealed that a large sinkhole appeared near an airport entrance.

Staffers have begun stabilizing it, but they said they are not sure how far it extends.

CT Airport Authority

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It does not appear this will impact runways or roadways at the airport.

The airport authority will increase Bradley’s capital improvement fund by up to $10 million to cover the cost of the work.

The CAA is also looking for federal funds to assist.