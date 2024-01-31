Bradley Airport

Multi-million dollar repair ongoing at Bradley Airport

By Len Besthoff

CT Airport Authority

A surprise sinkhole has given Bradley International Airport an expensive new project.

During the regular meeting of the Connecticut Airport Authority, it was revealed that a large sinkhole appeared near an airport entrance.

Staffers have begun stabilizing it, but they said they are not sure how far it extends.

It does not appear this will impact runways or roadways at the airport.

The airport authority will increase Bradley’s capital improvement fund by up to $10 million to cover the cost of the work.

The CAA is also looking for federal funds to assist.

