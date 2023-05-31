Windsor

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part of I-91 South in Windsor

CT DOT

A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Interstate 91 south in Windsor on Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash.

The right lane of the highway is closed between exits 34 and 33.

There is more than 3 miles of congestion in the area.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is no estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Windsor
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us