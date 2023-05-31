Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Part of I-91 South in Windsor

A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of Interstate 91 south in Windsor on Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles are believed to be involved in the crash.

The right lane of the highway is closed between exits 34 and 33.

There is more than 3 miles of congestion in the area.

There is no estimate for when the highway will fully reopen.

It's unclear if anyone is injured.