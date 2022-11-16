Multiple Crashes Reported Across Conn.

Multiple crashes have been reported across the state on Wednesday morning.

According to CT Travel, the following crashes have been reported:

Groton

Crash down embankment on I-95 North between exits 88 and 89, left lane closed

Wethersfield

2-vehicle crash on I-91 North between exits 24 and 25, two right lanes closed

There is no word on how long these areas will be closed for.

Authorities have not said if anyone is injured.

Through the roads are mostly wet across the state, some slick spots are being reported as the rain continues moving out.