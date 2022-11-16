crash

Multiple Crashes Reported Across Conn.

By NBC Connecticut Staff

CT DOT

Multiple crashes have been reported across the state on Wednesday morning.

According to CT Travel, the following crashes have been reported:

Groton

  • Crash down embankment on I-95 North between exits 88 and 89, left lane closed
Wethersfield

  • 2-vehicle crash on I-91 North between exits 24 and 25, two right lanes closed

There is no word on how long these areas will be closed for.

Authorities have not said if anyone is injured.

Through the roads are mostly wet across the state, some slick spots are being reported as the rain continues moving out.

This article tagged under:

crashtraffic
