Multiple Crashes Reported Due to Snow-Covered Roadways

Snowy conditions made for some tricky driving early Friday morning.

Multiple crashes were reported on Connecticut highways.

A crash involving several tractor-trailers closed I-95 South in Greenwich. The accidents happened between Exits 5 and 6. State police said there were no injuries.

Tractor-trailer crashes were also reported on I-95 in Norwalk and Fairfield.

There were also delays being reported along I-91 in Windsor, according to state police.

"Take your time. Slow down," said Sgt. Dawn Pagan, of the Connecticut State Police. "Take a little more time, take a little extra time if you know there is going to be inclement weather and that can help you in the long run."

Bristol police said a serious crash closed Middle Street (Route 229) between Lake Avenue and Battisto Road. They asked drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

