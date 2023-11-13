Multiple dogs killed in Broad Brook house fire

Multiple dogs have died after a house fire in Broad Brook on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire on Skinner Road around 4:30 p.m.

A working fire was reported within five minutes and mutual aid was requested to the scene.

Fire officials said a fire in a bedroom in the back of the home was quickly extinguished.

According to firefighters, the homeowner had a couple dogs that died from the fire and heavy smoke in the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.