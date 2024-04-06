Manchester

Multiple people exposed to mace during fight at Manchester trampoline park

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

An investigation is underway after multiple people were exposed to mace during a fight at a trampoline park in Manchester on Saturday.

Police said there was a fight between people inside of the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park and someone deployed mace.

Multiple people were reportedly exposed to the mace during the incident. The exact number of people who were exposed is unknown at this time.

Authorities did not say if anyone needed to be transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us