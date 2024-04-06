Multiple people exposed to mace during fight at Manchester trampoline park

An investigation is underway after multiple people were exposed to mace during a fight at a trampoline park in Manchester on Saturday.

Police said there was a fight between people inside of the Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park and someone deployed mace.

Multiple people were reportedly exposed to the mace during the incident. The exact number of people who were exposed is unknown at this time.

Authorities did not say if anyone needed to be transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation is active and ongoing.