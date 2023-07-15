At least one dead in reported quadruple shooting in Hartford

Four people were reportedly shot in Hartford on Saturday. Police are now saying that one of those people has died.

This all happened during the afternoon hours on the 500 block of Maple Avenue.

Authorities are withholding the person's identity at this time. Police haven't divulged the status of the other injured individuals.

Part of both Maple and Wethersfield Avenues remains closed to through traffic and there is no timetable as to when they're expected to reopen.

The shooting remains under investigation.