Multiple people taken to hospital after crash, vehicle fire in Colebrook

By Cailyn Blonstein

State police vehicle
Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a crash and vehicle fire in Colebrook on Sunday.

Emergency crews responded to Colebrook River Road and Beech Hill Road around 1:05 a.m. for a report of a crash with a vehicle on fire.

According to fire officials, two vehicles were involved in the crash and one vehicle was on fire when firefighters arrived.

Firefighters said multiple people were found on scene who were treated and transported to the hospital.

State police described some of their injuries as serious.

The accident reconstruction team was called to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

