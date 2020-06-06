Multiple Protests for George Floyd to be Held Across Conn.

Demonstrations and protests are being held in multiple Connecticut cities and towns on Saturday to protest racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

The demonstrations come days after a memorial service for Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer in Minneapolis pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving.

Hartford

There are several protests planned in Hartford on Saturday.

One protest entitled "No Lives Matter Until Black Lives Matter: Protest for Our Future" will begin at 10 a.m. Event organizers said on Facebook that they are holding a peaceful march from Pope Park to the Capitol Building. While at the Capitol Building, event organizers said they plan to demand change.

Another march is set to begin at 10:20 a.m. and is entitled "March With and for Our Young Kings." It will take place at the Global Communications Academy. Guest speakers are welcome.

There will be also be a Silent March of Black Female Attorneys of Connecticut, according to a Facebook post. It will start at 11 a.m. at Bushnell Park at the Jewell Street entrance to the steps of the Connecticut Supreme Court.

Trumbull

In Trumbull, there is a protest at 11 a.m. meeting at the gazebo at Trumbull Town Hall.

Manchester

Protesters in Manchester plan to meet at Town Hall at noon and listen to speakers. After that, event organizers said they plan to march to the Manchester Police Department, where there will be additional speakers.

Naugatuck

In Naugatuck, protesters plan to hold a peaceful protest. They plan to meet at the Naugatuck Green at noon and will then walk towards the police station around 12:30 p.m.

East Lyme

A peaceful rally and vigil honoring George Floyd is being held in East Lyme. There are multiple speakers expected to participate. The event begins at noon at Samuel M. Peretz Park at Bridebrook.

New London

A protest is scheduled to begin at the Whale Tail in New London at 12:30 p.m.

Old Lyme

Participants are expected to march from the Town Hall to the Congregational Church at 1 p.m.

Old Lyme Emergency Management said the Resident State Trooper has made additional preparations to address whatever may happen, including the possibility of outside protesters coming.

West Haven

There is a peaceful protest and march entitled "Connecticut Against Police Brutality" planned in West Haven.

The protest is to demonstrate solidarity and speak out for justice, according to event organizers. It will begin at West Haven City Hall at 1 p.m. with some speeches and then will go to West Haven Police Department.

Greenwich

A rally for justice is being held in Greenwich to honor George Floyd.

Event organizers said they are uniting against systemic criminal injustice and systemic racism and are standing up to protect first amendment freedoms of speech and peaceful assembly.

The event will begin at Greenwich Town Hall at 2 p.m.

Meriden

A peaceful protest is being held on the Meriden Green.

Event organizers said the protest begins at 4 p.m. and is against police brutality and systemic racism in communities.