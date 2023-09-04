Multiple state parks reach capacity on Labor Day

Multiple state parks have reached capacity on Labor Day.
The following state parks are now closed to new visitors:
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
Gillette Castle State Park remains open to the public, however, ticket sales for the tours of the castle have sold out for the day.
Any park that closes on Monday is expected to reopen on Tuesday.