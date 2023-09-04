Multiple state parks reach capacity on Labor Day

Multiple state parks have reached capacity on Labor Day.

The following state parks are now closed to new visitors:

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Gillette Castle State Park remains open to the public, however, ticket sales for the tours of the castle have sold out for the day.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Any park that closes on Monday is expected to reopen on Tuesday.