Connecticut State Parks

Multiple state parks reach capacity on Labor Day

New_Law_Means_Free_Parking_for_CT_Car_Owners_at_State_Parks.jpg

Multiple state parks have reached capacity on Labor Day.

The following state parks are now closed to new visitors:

  • Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Gillette Castle State Park remains open to the public, however, ticket sales for the tours of the castle have sold out for the day.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Any park that closes on Monday is expected to reopen on Tuesday.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut State Parks
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us