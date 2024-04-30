Man arrested for sex assault that happened in Coventry parking lot: police

A man accused of sexually assaulting a person in Coventry last year has been arrested.

Police said James Sadlowski, 31, was taken into custody after a months-long investigation into a sexual assault that happened in August 2023.

The assault happened in the parking lot of a commercial establishment, and police said the victim had only met Sadlowski that evening.

Police charged Sadlowski on Tuesday after he was identified as a suspect through DNA. He is currently in the custody of the Department of Corrections, and he's been arrested and processed.

Sadlowski faces charges including first-degree sexual assault, unlawful restraint and assault. The investigation remains ongoing.