Multiple Vehicles Possibly Stolen, Dealership Damaged in Stratford: PD

Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were possibly stolen and a dealership was damaged in Stratford on Sunday morning.

Officers said there was a burglary and larceny at Blasius South on Ferry Boulevard around 4 a.m.

During the incident, authorities said an unknown person or people forced entry into the dealership and possibly stole three cars from the business. The building was also damaged, they added.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (203) 385-4100 or (203) 385-4140.