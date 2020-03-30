Mystic Seaport Museum to Lay Off Nearly 200 People

Mystic Seaport Museum in Mystic is laying off nearly 200 people because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All businesses deemed non-essential are closed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the museum has been closed to the public since March 13.

The director of human resources notified the state Department of Labor that all affected employees have been notified and the layoffs should be considered permanent because it’s not clear when the museum will reopen and when they will need to increase staffing levels.

In the time since the museum closed, they have been sharing on social media to give people a virtual look at artifacts and the site.