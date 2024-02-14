Nathan Carman focus of upcoming Netflix documentary

A man originally from Connecticut who is accused in a pair of murders is set to become the subject of an upcoming Netflix documentary.

The video streaming service announced earlier this month that they are going to take an in-depth look into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two of Nathan Carman's family members, and other aspects related to the investigations.

Netflix says they will be interviewing family, friends, and investigators associated with the cases, with Yon Motskin, whose work includes the Netflix series 'Encounters', slated to direct.

Carman was accused of killing his mother on the high seas off the coast of Rhode Island in 2016 while the two were on a fishing trip. Her body was never recovered and she was later presumed dead.

Carman is also accused in the shooting death of his grandfather, John Chakalos, who was shot in the head while he was asleep at his home in Windsor in 2013. Chakalos was a wealthy real estate developer.

Investigators believe it was all part of a bigger plan to get his hands on money and property from his grandfather's estate and family trusts.

During a prior court hearing in which Carman's aunts were suing him to try to prevent him from collecting a multi-million dollar inheritance, Carman denied killing his mother and grandfather.

Carman was found deceased while in police custody back in the summer of 2023 before his federal trial could begin. An autopsy showed that his death was not considered suspicious.

Netflix did not say when they expect the project to be released.