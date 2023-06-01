New Court Date to Be Set for Naugatuck Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Last Year

A new court date is being set for the Naugatuck father who is accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter in November. Online court records said a hearing date was set for Thursday, but a new court date is being set.

Christopher Francisquini is accused of killing his baby daughter, Camilla Francisquini.

Francisquini had been on the run for two weeks when Waterbury police took him into custody on Grand Street on Dec. 2.

Naugatuck police called the murder of baby Camilla Francisquini heinous and horrific and the police chief said this is a case the officers will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

The little girl was choked, stabbed and dismembered on Nov. 18, police said.

Francisquini allegedly got into an argument with a female on the morning Camilla was killed, smashed her phone and left her in the parking lot of a nearby store, according to court documents.

The female told police that Christopher Francisquini suffered from bipolar disorder and was prescribed medication, which she didn't believe he was taking.

She also said Francisquini often heard voices. At one time, the voices told him to kill his father, according to court documents.

Francisquini was charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child.

A judge set his bond on the murder charge at $5 million and added another $1.45 million bond for several other outstanding warrants.

The judge also issued protective orders barring Francisquini from any contact with three unnamed people.