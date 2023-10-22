Naugatuck man killed in Norwalk crash

A man from Naugatuck has died after a crash in Norwalk on Saturday afternoon.

Dispatchers received multiple calls requesting emergency responders to a crash at the intersection of Grist Mill Road and the Route 7 connector around 4:45 p.m.

When emergency crews arrived to the area, police said they found one vehicle in the embankment area off of the road. Firefighters worked to extricate the driver from the vehicle.

The driver, later identified as 37-year-old Joshua Chapman, of Naugatuck, was removed from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Chapman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Taylor Equi at (203) 854-3051 or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov.