Naugatuck police are urging people to stay away from Cross Point Plaza in Naugatuck.

They said they are “assisting partner agencies with an incident” and it is ongoing.

Naugatuck police said they are assisting Bridgeport and Ansonia with several suspects.

They are asking people to lock their vehicles.

No additional information was immediately available.