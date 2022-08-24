Naugatuck Teen Killed in Route 8 Motorcycle Crash

An 18-year-old from Naugatuck was killed in a motorcycle crash on Route 8 Tuesday afternoon, according to state police.

The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Route 8 North in Waterbury.

Rian Andrade, of Naugatuck, was riding the motorcycle in the left lane when he lost control, veered into the median, and crashed into the guardrail, according to police.

He was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he later died.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Trooper Murphy at State Police Troop A in Southbury at (203) 267-2200.