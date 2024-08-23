NBC Connecticut, Telemundo Connecticut and Comcast NBCUniversal grant $227k to 6 local nonprofits

NBC Connecticut & Telemundo Connecticut along with Comcast NBCUniversal announced $227,000 has been awarded to six local nonprofit organizations through the 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants. Since 2018, NBC Connecticut and Telemundo Connecticut have now provided more than $1.5 million to 43 nonprofits through the grant program.

The competitive grant challenge, now in its seventh year, provides unrestricted funding to eligible nonprofits that provide vital support to Hartford/ New Haven area communities in the categories of youth education and empowerment, next-generation storytellers, and community engagement. The 2024 application period for eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofits began March 19 and concluded April 19.

"Investing in our communities is both a responsibility and a privilege," said Hank Guerrero, President and General Manager of NBC and Telemundo Connecticut. "We congratulate the six non-profits awarded these grant funds this year and eagerly await the impactful work they will achieve with these resources."

The 2024 NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants are providing $2.5 million in funds to nonprofits serving one of NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations’ 11 U.S. markets, which are New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, Boston, Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Miami, San Diego and Hartford. Founded in 2018, NBCUniversal’s grant program has now provided $18.5 million to 546 nonprofits.

NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants recipients in the Hartford / New Haven area are:

Charter Oak Amateur Boxing Academy and Youth Development Program, Inc. $65,000

COBA's mission is to keep at-risk boys and girls out of gangs, away from drugs, in school, alive, and on the path to post-secondary education through a holistic approach that centers on amateur boxing and is supported by tutoring, mentoring, prevention education and life skills training.

Camp Wightman Camping & Conference Center $50,000

Camp Wightman's mission is to ensure inclusivity and diversity in its programs. This includes partnering with foster care groups to provide a supportive and nurturing environment for children in the foster system. Additionally, the camp works with organizations serving individuals who are blind or deaf, offering tailored experiences and accommodations to ensure everyone can participate fully.

ActUp Theater Inc $37,272

ActUp Theater, Inc.'s mission is to mobilize the power of the arts to promote equity and social justice activism within the Hartford community.

Vivan Las Autonomas (A Better Way Foundation) $30,000

Vivan Las Autonomas' mission is to end violence against women by addressing gender-based violence (GBV) through storytelling, arts, collective action and healing.

The RiseUP Group, Inc. $25,000



RiseUP for Arts, a pioneering nonprofit organization founded in 2012, is dedicated to transforming communities through public art, placemaking, and comprehensive educational programs. Based in Connecticut, RiseUP actively fosters community engagement and beautification projects that not only enhance local spaces but also strengthen communal bonds and civic pride. Through their extensive network of artists and community associations, they have successfully completed more than 250 mural projects and placemaking projects statewide, significantly contributing to the local creative economy and cultural landscape.

End Hunger Connecticut! $20,000

End Hunger Connecticut!'s mission is to end hunger across the state. With a mission rooted in ensuring no Connecticut resident goes hungry, EHC! has been pivotal in fostering community involvement to address this critical issue.

For more information on the NBCUniversal Local Impact Grants, visit localimpactgrants.com and the Spanish-language becasdeimpactolocal.com.