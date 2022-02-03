catalytic converter thefts

Nearly a Dozen Catalytic Converters Stolen From Enfield Senior Center

A total of 11 catalytic converters were stolen from the Enfield Senior Center early Thursday morning.

The Enfield Town Manager said the Magic Buses were vandalized and thieves got away with nearly a dozen catalytic converters.

Officials said the Public Works department was able to get three vans back up and running and service was able to resume Thursday afternoon.

Police are investigating the incident.

"The Town of Enfield is committed to ensure that seniors who have doctors appointments today as well as the general ridership who depend upon the Magic Bus will be taken care of today," the town manager said.

The buses run through Enfield including stops at the Enfield Square, Elm Plaza, town hall, the senior center, Asnuntuck Community College, and more, according to their website.

