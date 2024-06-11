Neighbors, animal advocates react to Ansonia animal cruelty case

Two men are facing animal cruelty charges after more than a dozen animals were found in dire condition inside an Ansonia home last week.

Neighbors are still wrapping their heads around the news of more than a dozen emaciated animals being taken from a home in Ansonia.

“When I heard what went on right next door, I was appalled. How can anybody treat animals like that,” Richard Diaz, of Ansonia, said.

Police say 11 dogs and three cats were taken from a home on Condon Drive last Thursday after officers got a search warrant as part of a different criminal investigation. All of the animals were emaciated, severely neglected, and in need of medical attention. Another dog was also found dead on the property.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“It’s a very limited property and I couldn’t believe they had that many animals in that small of a confinement,” Diaz said.

Investigators say several of the dogs were taken to a clinic right away. Two of them had to be put down due to their extreme medical conditions.

Police arrested Javon and Asante Coverson on a slew of charges including animal cruelty, failure to comply with dog ownership requirements, and failure to comply with rabies control ordinances.

One neighbor says he’s seen officers stop by the home on more than one occasion.

“They are well informed on what was going on at this location,” Diaz said.

The city is now asking that no one comes to the Ansonia Animal Shelter until further notice as it remains under quarantine for parvo virus after taking in the animals. The virus is highly contagious among dogs. Zilla Cannamela, an animal advocate with Desmond’s Army is sharing her thoughts on the case.

“Most likely none of those dogs have ever been vaccinated against anything and you know that the condition of these dogs the emaciation, the illnesses. It's inexcusable and disgusting,” she said.

Both men who were arrested are out on bail and have court dates set for later this month. Ansonia police say the investigation remains ongoing and there could be more arrests.