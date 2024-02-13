Entertainment

Neil Young tour is making a stop in Connecticut

By Angela Fortuna

Scott Legato | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will be coming to Connecticut during their newly-announced tour this May.

Live Nation said they'll come to Bridgeport as a part of their Love Earth Tour. Neil Young and Crazy Horse will perform at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater on Saturday, May 18.

It's Young's first tour in a decade. He and Crazy Horse have played together for over 50 years and they will perform familiar songs, as well as new hits from a new album called FU##IN' UP.

The album features nine songs on 2 LPs. It'll be released in limited edition color vinyl pressing on April 20, with a wider, all format release starting April 26.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Presale tickets are now available and general ticket sales will start on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

This article tagged under:

EntertainmentNeil Young
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us