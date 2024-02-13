Neil Young tour is making a stop in Connecticut

Neil Young and Crazy Horse will be coming to Connecticut during their newly-announced tour this May.

Live Nation said they'll come to Bridgeport as a part of their Love Earth Tour. Neil Young and Crazy Horse will perform at the Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater on Saturday, May 18.

It's Young's first tour in a decade. He and Crazy Horse have played together for over 50 years and they will perform familiar songs, as well as new hits from a new album called FU##IN' UP.

The album features nine songs on 2 LPs. It'll be released in limited edition color vinyl pressing on April 20, with a wider, all format release starting April 26.

Presale tickets are now available and general ticket sales will start on Friday, Feb. 16 at 10 a.m.

