New Breast Milk Depository Opens in Glastonbury

Families and friends came together to celebrate the grand opening of a new breast milk depository at Glastonbury Pediatrics Medicine on Saturday.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the sixth location in Connecticut and adds to a network of 30 depots created by the Mothers' Milk Bank Northeast.

A breast milk depository is a network location where pre-screened donors can drop off milk for shipment to a milk bank. The milk is screened, pasteurized and tested before given to premature and sick infants.

Breastmilk can be life-saving for premature infants whose mothers may not be able to provide them with a full supply of breast milk.

In 2019, Connecticut lawmakers passed a law mandating Medicaid coverage of donor milk in the state.