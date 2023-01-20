New Britain Avenue in West Hartford Closed After Crash

Both sides of New Britain Avenue are closed in West Hartford Friday morning.
Police said a commercial vehicle hit wires near 1031 New Britain Ave.
The road is closed in both directions from South Street to New Park Avenue and police advise drivers to seek alternate routes through the area.
