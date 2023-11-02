New Britain grandmother killed in hit-and-run is remembered as selfless, caring person

The family of a new Britain grandmother is grieving after a fatal hit-and-run crash took her life Wednesday evening.

“She was a really kind person. She may have not had a lot, but she would give you the shirt off her back.”

Selfless and caring are some of the words Jamie Catucci Carey would use to describe her mother, Brenda Catucci.

“Anything that was needed, she would be there to help in any way that she could,” she said.

Help that included Brenda taking care of the grandkids who Jamie said meant the world to her.

“She wanted to see pictures of the kids and what they were dressed as and so we were chatting back and forth how Halloween went,” Jamie said.

But the conversation would be tragically cut short.

“I wish there was more time in the day and we saw each other more than we did,” Jamie said.

Brenda was killed while crossing South Main Street in New Britain Wednesday evening. New Britain police arrested Sam Harris. He appeared in court Thursday after police say he took off from the scene.

A video was posted on Facebook around the time of the crash under an account that appears to belong to Harris. It shows him driving his car with a broken windshield. Police tell NBC Connecticut this video is now part of their investigation.

An arrest warrant shows Harris telling officers his windshield broke “due to the prior crack and the cold temperatures,” and posted a video on social media about it.

“I think that’s the hardest thing for me is that he had no remorse whatsoever,” Jamie said.

She said seeing the video was infuriating and wants to see accountability.

“I really hope that he does not see daylight outside of the jails,” Jamie said.

For now, she’ll hold her mother’s memory close to her.

“I’m sorry her life had to end so tragically and that we will love her and miss her dearly,” she said.

NBC Connecticut tried to contact an attorney for Harris, but we were told they’re unavailable. His family also declined to comment.