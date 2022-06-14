New Britain

New Britain Police Looking for Driver of Car That Hit Pedestrians, Including Child

New Britain police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Police in New Britain are looking for the person that struck two women and a child that were crossing the street this afternoon.

Officials said the accident happened in the area of Oak Street and Putnam Street.

Two women in their 20s, and a child in a stroller, were hit by a mini van that was driving at a low speed. There are no serious injuries as a result of the crash, authorities said.

The stroller and child were unarmed, but the car kept driving away, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Emergency personnel are evaluating the women that were also hit, but there's no reported injuries at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New BritainNew Britain Policehit and run
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us