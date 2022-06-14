New Britain Police Looking for Driver of Car That Hit Pedestrians, Including Child

Police in New Britain are looking for the person that struck two women and a child that were crossing the street this afternoon.

Officials said the accident happened in the area of Oak Street and Putnam Street.

Two women in their 20s, and a child in a stroller, were hit by a mini van that was driving at a low speed. There are no serious injuries as a result of the crash, authorities said.

The stroller and child were unarmed, but the car kept driving away, police said.

Emergency personnel are evaluating the women that were also hit, but there's no reported injuries at this time.

The incident is under investigation.