New Britain offering free 2-hour parking at some downtown meters during holiday season

New Britain is offering free parking in parts of downtown for the holiday, according to Mayor Erin Stewart.

Starting Dec. 16, the city will allow free two-hour parking at parking meters on Main Street, West Main Street, Arch Street, Broad Street, and those inside the Badolato parking garage.

The Blogoslawski/Courthouse and Szczensy parking garages will still charge normal parking fees.

“Providing free parking makes it easier for those coming to our city to do their shopping and encourages people to visit the wide variety of unique stores we have in New Britain for all their gifts, food, and decorations,” Stewart said in a news release.

The city parking authorities will continue to patrol the downtown district and to ensure that the two-hour parking limit is being followed.

The free two-hour parking runs through Dec. 30.