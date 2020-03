New Britian Public Schools will be closed for two weeks starting Monday, March 16, according to New Britian Mayor Erin Stewart.

New Britain schools will be closed for 2 weeks starting Monday more information will be forthcoming #newbritain — Mayor Erin Stewart (@erinstewartct) March 13, 2020

Students will be expected to work a school day from home during the closure.

Stewart also said a curfew will be instituted for students during this two-week period.

Meal sites will be available for students, Stewart said.