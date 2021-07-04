New Britain to Host Great American Boom Drive-In Style Fireworks Tonight

The Fourth of July is here and there's practically no other holiday as synonymous with fireworks! Quite a few of those shows were canceled last year due to COVID-19, but this year, many are back in action.

One show lighting up the night sky is the Great American Boom in New Britain.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The show kicks off at 9:15 tonight with parking lots for the event opening at 7:30 and closing at 9.

During the show, guests are expected to remain inside of their vehicle except to go to the bathroom.

Officials are encouraging those who want to see fireworks to come there and watch instead of setting them off themselves.

Most fireworks are not legal in the State of Connecticut and the list of illegal actions are much longer.

You can't buy or sell fireworks without a license. It's also illegal to buy fireworks in another state and bring them back to Connecticut -- that includes firecrackers and sky rockets. None of them are allowed to be used unless in the hands of a professional.

So what is legal? Sparklers and fountains are approved by law, but fire officials say you should still proceed with caution when using them.

“Because of the projectile and the shooting, is what makes it much more dangerous," said City of Groton Dep. Fire Chief Edward Sargent.

“Only adults should handle them. Children should not be handling them. They should be outside, away from any buildings. Away from the woods because they can still cause a fire," Sargent added.

If the fireworks get rained out tonight, the rain date is set for tomorrow night.