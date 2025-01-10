New brunch spot is in the works for downtown West Hartford

A new brunch spot is getting ready to open its first location in Connecticut. It'll be situated in downtown West Hartford.

The Friendly Toast is described as an all-day brunch and bar, serving up a variety of unique options such as breakfast egg rolls, cheese-stuffed tater tots, chicken and waffles, several egg benedicts and much more.

It's replacing the former Division West on LaSalle Road. Click here to see their menu.

The restaurant already has locations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont.

Construx Co LLC, the construction company doing renovations, said this project will bring a unique and vibrant dining experience to downtown West Hartford.

Their website says The Friendly Toast planned to open in late 2024. Construction is still underway at this time.