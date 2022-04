A New Canaan man is accused of violating a protective order nearly 50 times, according to police.

Officials said a 49-year-old allegedly violated a no-contact protective order dozens of times.

The man surrendered to New Canaan Police on March 31, authorities said. He now faces 48 counts of violating a protective order.

He was released after posting $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.