New Canaan Police Seek Man Wanted for Sexual Assault

New Canaan police are looking for a man who is wanted for sexual assault and other charges including risk of injury to a child.

Officers said a reward will be provided to the person who provides information that leads to the capture and arrest of 31-year-old Leland Robinson.

According to authorities, police have an arrest warrant for Robinson for charges including enticing a minor by computer, sexual assault second degree, sexual assault fourth degree and risk of injury to a child.

The charges stem for crimes committed against a juvenile, police added.

Robinson's last known address is in Mount Vernon, New York, police said. He is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 155 pounds.

If you know of Robinson's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Sgt. Joseph Farenga at (203) 505-1332 or joseph.farenga@newcanaanct.gov. His extradition is authorized for the tristate area.

You can also submit an anonymous tip at (203) 594-3544 or via the MYPD app.

