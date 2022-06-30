New Conn. Abortion Rights Law Going Into Effect

Connecticut is among a handful of states leading the way to protect and expand abortion rights.

On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont is expected to talk about the effort with President Biden.

The White House said Biden is meeting virtually with governors whose states moved quickly to protect women’s reproductive health, including Lamont.

Friday is also when Connecticut’s new law strengthening abortion rights goes into effect.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“Our law is purely defensive,” said Rep. Matt Blumenthal, D – Stamford.

Lawmakers said they could see this day coming with Roe v. Wade being overturned.

That’s why they prepared and the law they crafted goes into effect on Friday as the country still deals with the historic reversal.

Blumenthal tells us their big concern is states with bans trying to go after their residents who travel to Connecticut or those who help.

Connecticut women are lending a hand and a bed to women out-of-state seeking abortions. The state's Safe Harbor laws that go into effect Friday protect abortion providers who violate abortion laws in other states.

Connecticut’s law includes a host of measures including protections around extradition, stopping law enforcement from cooperating with out of state investigations, privacy safeguards and ways to counteract civil lawsuits.

“We wanted to make sure that no matter what happens, we can provide every protection possible to our providers, to our residents who may be helping people who come here, and also to those women who are travelling here for care to the greatest extent possible,” Blumenthal said.

Across the country, bans are being challenged. In Kentucky, a near total one was paused and in Florida a judge temporarily blocked a 15-week one.

"These are unborn babies that have heartbeat," said Gov. Ron DeSantis, R – Florida.

Blumenthal said as the country now grapples with a post-Roe reality, expect more fights between states, the federal government and individuals sorting out these complex and new issues.

And he’s highly confident Connecticut’s law will hold up.