Bradley International Airport

New England Airports Have Busiest Weekend of the Year So Far

NBC Universal, Inc.

Last weekend was the busiest for air travel this year at New England’s airports.

TSA New England Tweeted that more than 151,000 people combined were screened at the six major airports in New England, which includes Bradley International Airport.  

New England’s airports screened a total of 125,325 people last weekend and 99,492 the weekend before.  

Nationwide, TSA recorded a total of 1.4 million passengers on Monday, up from 99,344 on the same date in 2020.

It is still down quite a bit from nearly 2.6 million on the same date in 2019.

While travel through local airports is up, the State Department on Monday urged Americans to reconsider any international travel they might have planned and said it would issue specific warnings not to visit roughly 80% of the world's countries due to risks from the coronavirus pandemic.

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not as emphatically. 

