New Fairfield Man Pleads Guilty to Killing, Sexually Assaulting Roommate in 2017

State officials said a New Fairfield man has pleaded guilty to murder and sexual assault charges in connection to a 2017 incident.

The Office of the State's Attorney said 37-year-old Steven Flood pleaded guilty to several charges Thursday.

Authorities identified Flood as a person of interest in the death of a 55-year-old woman found in a home on Candlewood Road on May 1, 2017.

State troopers were called to the home for a well-being check. After forcing their way inside, they found the woman’s body and deemed her death suspicious, state police said. Police have not released the woman's name, but said she died of blunt-force trauma to the head and her death was ruled a homicide.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Court records show that Flood was arguing with his roommate and later killed her. During the argument, Flood allegedly punched her in the head, causing her to fall to the ground. He then stomped on her head and as she was dying, he sexually assaulted her, according to police.

Authorities said Flood then fled the scene in her car after stealing her jewelry. He was ultimately taken into custody near Union, and he gave a full confession to detectives.

Flood pleaded guilty to charges including murder, sexual assault and larceny. Sentencing is scheduled for March 29.