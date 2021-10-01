New Haven Approves of New Office of Violence Prevention

The City of New Haven and CT Against Gun Violence (CAGV) are working together to address the nationwide trend of increased gun violence, they announced Friday.

The Office of Violence Prevention was approved last week by the New Haven Board of Alders, and will work to prevent gun violence within the community, according to the mayor's office. CAGV will lead the planning and implementation of the new violence prevention office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to its website, CAGV "works to make Connecticut safe from gun violence through legislative advocacy, public education and grassroots engagement."

They will speak on Friday, Oct. 1 at 10:30 a.m. at the Botanical Garden of Healing in New Haven to discuss with the community the process of creating the office and what they will be implementing.