New Haven artist to unveil 13-foot pizza slice statue at new art exhibit

An art exhibit honoring New Haven and its pizza will be open to the public at The District building beginning on Monday.

The New Haven Pizza Club art exhibit is being put on by creator, Michael Pollack.

“It's near and dear to me, and my history and the city’s history," Pollack said.

Pollack was born and raised in New Haven.

He said the collection began with a pop-up style pizza slice and has evolved into an exhibit that combines fine art, marketing and collaborations.

One of the series that will be on display is the Blueprints Pizza Slice.

“I ended up getting my hands on 80-year-old blueprints from English station which is an old coal fired power plant in New Haven where all the original pizzerias would go and get the coal for their ovens, so I got my hands on my documents and I just thought they were beautiful canvases, the old blue paper," Pollack said.

Visitors will also get to see the new Pizza Capitol Monument, a 13-foot pizza slice statue, created by Pollack with the help of Tancreti Construction LLC.

“There’s a lot of textures, there's a lot of characteristics of the New Haven beats, you got the char, you got the rough edges, you got the beautiful perfect imperfections," Pollack said.

Pieces will be sold in-person and through auctions, with a portion of the proceeds going to The Feeding Families Foundation.

“My idea was I wanted to turn the money that we’re raising into New Haven pizza and then we want to give those pizzas to people who need it the most,” Pollack said.

The New Haven Pizza Club art exhibit will run from Sept. 9 to 12.

To learn more about New Haven Pizza Club, click here.