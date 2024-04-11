Several businesses in New Haven ‘ransacked' overnight

Police are investigating several break-ins at businesses in New Haven on Thursday morning and said three sites were ransacked.

Police said they responded to Vinas Restaurant on Orange Street at 4:15 a.m. after a burglar alarm went off and found broken windows at the restaurant as well as at Elm City Games and Ninth Square Market.

The shops were ransacked, but it’s not yet clear if anything was taken, according to police.

Vinas Restaurant is located at 85 Orange St., and Elm City Games and Ninth Square Market are on Orange Street as well.

Detectives are investigating.

Police ask anyone who saw what happened or who has information that could help in the investigation to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).