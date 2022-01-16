New Haven Car Fire Extends to Nearby Building; Firefighter Injured

A firefighter has minor injuries after a car fire extending to a neighboring building in New Haven Sunday night.

Officials said they responded at approximately 6:30 p.m. to the car fire, which spread to 1245 State St.

Assistant Fire Chief Justin McCarthy said a firefighter was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with a minor injury. Everyone else was able to make it out of the building safely.

McCarthy said the home is able to be reoccupied, as all of the damage was contained to the exterior.

The fire was brought under control within a half hour. It's unknown what started the blaze at this time.