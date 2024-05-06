How you can own a Ski Sundown lift chair

Did you grow up going to Ski Sundown? Now you could own a piece of Ski Sundown history. Lift chairs are being auctioned off and the proceeds will be going to charity.

Ski Sundown is holding an online “Retiring Chairs, Raising Funds” auction, where they will auction off 50 retired lift chairs from Ski Sundown’s original Exhibition Triple, which was also known as Lift 1. It was installed in 1977.

Ski Sundown will be replacing Exhibition Triple with what they said will be the first Skytrac Quad Lift with a conveyor in Connecticut.

The auction will go live at 7 a.m. on May 10, but you can register in advance. Bidding will close at 9 a.m. on May 24.

Ski Sundown said auction winners must have appropriate transportation and be available to take delivery on June 1, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The net proceeds from the auction will benefit Summit Adaptive Sports, Inc. and Sundown Ski Patrol, Inc.

Summit Adaptive Sports provides snowboard lessons at Ski Sundown snowboard lessons to individuals of all ages with physical, cognitive or developmental disabilities.

Sundown Ski Patrol and Mountain Host Unit have more than 100 volunteers who are members of The National Ski Patrol System, Inc.

Sky Sundown said members of the ski patrol maintain first aid and emergency medical skills and care for and evacuate injured skiers and snowboarders safely from the ski area.

Learn more about the auction here.