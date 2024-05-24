New Haven educators calling for more school funding from city

Educators in New Haven are calling on the city to increase school funding ahead of the Board of Alders budget vote on Tuesday.

Teachers, paraeducators, and other school professionals rallied outside Wilbur Cross High School on Friday morning to voice their demands. Many of them also went to school wearing black with stickers that read, "Fund Our Schools."

"We are doing this, really, because we are fighting for our students," said Leslie Blatteau, president of the New Haven Federation of teachers.

Blatteau represents more than 1,700 school professionals in New Haven who are asking that the Board of Alders support the superintendent's proposed $220 million dollar budget for the district - a $16 million increase from last year.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"Yes, that is significant. We're trying to keep up with the complex needs of our students. English language learners, social emotional issues, we need increased investments in our school buildings," said Blatteau.

Some students from Wilbur Cross High School voiced their concerns at Friday's rally as well.

"How are we expected to perform at a higher level when we our school is falling apart?" said sophomore Maya Harpaz-Levy.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker doesn't disagree.

"New Haven Public Schools need a lot more money," said Elicker.

But he says it's challenging, as part of the city's education budget is funded by the state and the rest is covered by taxpayers.

Elicker's proposed budget includes an increase of $5 million to New Haven Public Schools, which he says will raise taxes by 4 percent. Last year, it was an increase of $8 million.

"I, when I put my budget together with my team, worked very, very hard to balance how much we're able to pay for it within New Haven for our taxpayers, and how much need there is. And often times there's way more need," said Elicker.

He says he would like to see more help from the state, and New Haven Public Schools says so as well. They told NBC Connecticut in a statement:

"Without the alders’ crucial support, New Haven certainly will face larger class sizes and reduced programming outside the school day. But this is not the sole responsibility of towns and cities," said Superintendent Madeline Negron.

The district adds they want more funding from the state to help close the gap between urban and suburban districts.