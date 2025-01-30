New Haven energy program offers low cost upgrades to renters and homeowners

There is a new energy efficiency program available for New Haven renters and homeowners.

The City of New Haven announced its Energy Efficient Elm City Program in partnership with New England Smart Energy.

The city invested $1.5 million ARPA funds towards the program.

“It can help families save money, improve their comfort, reduce energy use and carbon emissions, so you can’t go wrong with this program,” Mayor Justin Elicker said.

Steve Winter, the executive director for New Haven’s Office of Climate and Sustainability, said they hope to help over 700 households get energy efficiency upgrades.

“Insulation, weatherization, electrical panel upgrades, heat pumps for heating and cooling and hot water are all available,” Winter said.

Winter said they worked hard to expand the eligibility to a greater number of residents.

“The eligibility is for anyone whose 80% of area median income so that’s $92,900 for a family of four or below can participate," Winter said.

Homeowner Maria Gant was able to benefit from the Energize Connecticut Program, having her home’s insulation done at no cost.

“As a new homeowner, I'm really appreciative of this program. I hope a lot of people take advantage of it, and I hope bigger landlords take advantage and know the importance of helping their residents," Gant said.

Winter clarified New Haven’s new energy program is building on top of what already exists through Energize Connecticut, as a way to expand the services to more people.

“Part of what we’re doing is building on the incentives and rebates that are available through Energize Connecticut and then we’re layering on top of that city funds through the American rescue plan act to eliminate copays and provide additional services like electrical panel installations and upgrades," Winter said.

The City of New Haven will be conducting outreach in neighborhoods, supermarkets and libraries to spread the word of the new program.