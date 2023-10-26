New Haven FBI says agents have deployed to Lewiston, Maine

New Haven Field Division FBI agents have been deployed to Lewiston, Maine in response to a mass shooting that left 18 people dead and dozens more injured.

Connecticut state police said they “are closely monitoring the situation" and said they have not been advised of any threats here.

On Wednesday night, police in Lewiston said that they were dealing with an active shooter incident at Schemengees Bar and Grille and at Sparetime Recreation, a bowling alley about four miles away.

Investigators have already been deployed to Maine to help with search efforts and provide any additional assistance they may need.

"Our hearts go out to all the victims and their families in our neighboring New England community," the FBI said in a statement.

The exact number of agents responding to Maine is unknown.