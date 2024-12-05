Death of man in New Haven Wednesday ruled a homicide: police

A man who was found dead in his New Haven home early Wednesday morning had been shot and his death has been ruled a homicide, according to police.

Officers responded to Walnut Street, near East Street, around 1:14 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a report of a shooting and found the woman who called police outside.

She was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital as a precaution because she was distraught and she was having difficulty breathing, police said.

Emergency medical crews also responded and pronounced 57-year-old Russell McKenzie, of New Haven, dead. Police said he lived in the apartment.

Police initially said that they were investigating the case as a suspicious death, but an autopsy revealed that McKenzie had a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).